29 Oct 2019

Ukraine Legislative Update: September 2019 [EN/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (305.76 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (377.45 KB)Ukrainian version

Adopted Legislation

  • Reorganization of the Ministry of TOT and IDPs

  • Strategic Plan for the new Government

  • Normative framework for functioning of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

Draft Legislation

  • Draft Law on verification and monitoring of social payments

Other developments

  • Electoral code

Adopted legislation

Reorganization of the Ministry of TOT and IDPs

On September 2, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution #8291 on certain issues of optimization of central government bodies.

Among other changes, the Ministry of Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine was reorganized by acceding to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. Therefore, the title of the merged institution is Ministry of Veterans Affairs, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine. Oksana Koliada was appointed Minister of the reorganized Ministry upon submission of her candidacy by the association of veterans. The scope of conflict and displacement-related issues to be covered by the merged ministry will be identified in a new regulation of the Ministry.

The planned amount of budgetary allocations to the new Ministry for 2020 set by the Ministry of Finance is 150 829 800 UAH.

Strategic Plan for the new Government

On September 29, the Cabinet of Ministers by Resolution #8493 adopted and submitted to the Parliament the Five Year Strategic Plan for the Government. On October 4, the Parliament approved this Strategic Plan.

The Strategic Plan4 sets priorities and objectives for the work of the Government until 2025. The Government underlined that the Plan is “human oriented” and people are at the centre of all policies. The Plan contains 17 strategic areas (by the number of Ministries) and 87 goals.

The objective of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, TOT and IDPs is to integrate IDPs and residents of NGCA within the “modern Ukrainian environment” as measured by the following indicators:

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.