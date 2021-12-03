Ukraine

Ukraine Legislative Update: October 2021 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

  • Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

  • IDP Durable Solutions Strategy valid until 2024

  • Amendments to procedure for preferential long-term mortgage loans for IDPs and ATO/JFO participants

Draft Legislation

  • Social and legal protection of persons deprived of personal liberty and their family members

Other Developments

  • Reallocation of the budget of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

  • Subventions to local budgets

