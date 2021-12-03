Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: October 2021 [EN/UK]
Attachments
Adopted Legislation
Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
IDP Durable Solutions Strategy valid until 2024
Amendments to procedure for preferential long-term mortgage loans for IDPs and ATO/JFO participants
Draft Legislation
- Social and legal protection of persons deprived of personal liberty and their family members
Other Developments
Reallocation of the budget of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
Subventions to local budgets