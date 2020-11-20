Ukraine Legislative Update: October 2020 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

▪ E-registration of humanitarian assistance

Other developments

▪ Enhancing equal opportunities for men and women in central and local authorities ▪ Subventions to local budgets

In October 2020, the Government further amended the adaptive quarantine measures1 aimed to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine. By its Resolution #9562 of 13 October, the Cabinet of Ministers prolonged the quarantine until 31 December 2020. As previously, a system of classification per zone with different restriction levels (from “green”, “yellow”, “orange” to “red”, with red being most restrictive) remains in place and still depends3 on the average daily number of identified COVID cases in a given locality over the last 14 days. Decisions on classification into “yellow”, “orange” and “red” zones are reviewed at least bi-weekly. However, due to the rapid increase in the number of active cases in October, the classification per zone was reviewed on a weekly basis.

While the Government introduced no further restrictions to freedom of movement (including public transport) and access to state services, it revised the requirements for the organization and attending of public events and the work of restaurants and cafes. In “green”, “yellow” and “orange” zones, functioning of cafes and restaurants is prohibited from 10:00 p.m. till 7:00 a.m. except for takeaway and delivery options. The number of participants in public events shall not exceed 50 participants in “green” zone, 30 – in “yellow” zone and 20 – in “orange” zone. Organizers should ensure observation of physical distance (1,5 m). Cinemas, theatres and other cultural facilities4 can sell tickets for 50% of the available places; otherwise their activity would be forbidden. Sport events of Ukrainian national teams are allowed in “green”, “yellow” and “orange” zones without visitors. When it comes to international sport events, the Ministry of Health can allow visitors to attend them if prevention measures are observed.

In “red” zones, all the above is prohibited. Supermarkets, food shops, gas stations, pharmacies, banks, stores selling IT equipment and gadgets, delivery options in cafes and restaurants continue working. Attending educational facilities is forbidden except for educational and rehabilitation centers with prevention measures in place. Centres for providing social or rehabilitation services do not accept beneficiaries except for facilities providing urgent social services, as well as centres for homeless persons, mobile groups providing sociopsychological assistance and social patrol.

In all zones, schools are recommended to make a break between 15 and 30 October. Universities are recommended to introduce distance learning as of 15 October till 15 November and request students to leave dormitories (except orphans; residents of the non-government controlled areas (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and Crimea; residents of “red” zones; foreigners and stateless persons; employed students). In light of the limited functioning of Entry/Exit Checkpoints (EECPs) at the line of contact (LoC) in the east and the administrative border with Crimea, allowing students with residence registration in NGCA or Crimea to stay in dormitories is a positive development. This will not put them under additional threat of infection with COVID19 while staying in queues for crossing the LoC or the administrative border and will prevent them from getting stuck in EECPs or not being able to return to their place of study after the restrictive measures are lifted.