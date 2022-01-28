Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: November 2021 [EN/UK]
Attachments
Adopted Legislation
▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
▪ Simplified procedure for obtaining a passport of citizen of Ukraine in form of ID card
▪ E-opportunity to apply for IDP targeted assistance
▪ Procedure for paying pension arrears
▪ E-services for residence registration and declaration of place of residence in Ukraine
Other developments
▪ Establishment of the National Mine Action Authority (NMAA)
▪ Experimental project on digitalization of state services
▪ Subventions to local budgets