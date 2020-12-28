Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine Legislative Update: November 2020 [EN/UK]
Attachments
Adopted Legislation
- Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
- Humanitarian grounds for crossing of Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs)
Draft Legislation
- Draft IDP Durable Solutions Strategy
- Treatment of interned persons
- Introducing e-passports (national and for traveling abroad)
Other developments
- Subventions to local budgets
- Ratification of the agreement on financing housing solutions for IDPs
- Strengthening protection of missing persons and their family members
- The decision of the European Court of Human Rights on the issue of pensions to NGCA residents