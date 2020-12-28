Ukraine + 1 more

Ukraine Legislative Update: November 2020 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

  • Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
  • Humanitarian grounds for crossing of Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs)

Draft Legislation

  • Draft IDP Durable Solutions Strategy
  • Treatment of interned persons
  • Introducing e-passports (national and for traveling abroad)

Other developments

  • Subventions to local budgets
  • Ratification of the agreement on financing housing solutions for IDPs
  • Strengthening protection of missing persons and their family members
  • The decision of the European Court of Human Rights on the issue of pensions to NGCA residents

