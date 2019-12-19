Ukraine Legislative Update: November 2019 [EN/UK]
Adopted Legislation
- Amendments to the Government Resolution #815 on crossing of the line of contact
- List of goods prohibited for transfer through the line of contact
Other developments
- Long-term mortgage loans under 3% interest rate for IDPs and ATO/Joint Forces Operation participants
Draft Legislation
Temporary measures for ensuring payment capacity of enterprises previously functioning in Donetsk and Luhansk NGCA
Amendments to the Law on special selfgovernment regime in Donetsk and Luhansk NGCA
Pensions to conflict-affected population