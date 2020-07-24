Ukraine Legislative Update: May-June 2020 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine (multiple acts)

▪ Provision of social services for vulnerable categories of the population

▪ Law introducing a Statelessness Status Determination Procedure

Other developments

▪ Organisational documents of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

▪ Updated Governmental Programme

Draft Legislation

▪ Amendments to the Law on military-civil administrations

▪ Draft law introducing specific requirements for Government programming

▪ Amendments to the Law on humanitarian assistance

▪ Exchange of information on crossings of the international boundary of Ukraine, the line of contact in the east and the administrative boundary with Crimea

▪ Increased social benefits for persons and children with disabilities caused by unexploded ordnances

▪ Sharing biometric data of foreigners and stateless persons

▪ Simplified access to birth/death registration

▪ Procedure for enrolment in higher education institutions for NGCA/Crimea residents