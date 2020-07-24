Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: May-June 2020 [EN/UK]
Attachments
Adopted Legislation
▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine (multiple acts)
▪ Provision of social services for vulnerable categories of the population
▪ Law introducing a Statelessness Status Determination Procedure
Other developments
▪ Organisational documents of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine
▪ Updated Governmental Programme
Draft Legislation
▪ Amendments to the Law on military-civil administrations
▪ Draft law introducing specific requirements for Government programming
▪ Amendments to the Law on humanitarian assistance
▪ Exchange of information on crossings of the international boundary of Ukraine, the line of contact in the east and the administrative boundary with Crimea
▪ Increased social benefits for persons and children with disabilities caused by unexploded ordnances
▪ Sharing biometric data of foreigners and stateless persons
▪ Simplified access to birth/death registration
▪ Procedure for enrolment in higher education institutions for NGCA/Crimea residents