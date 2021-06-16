Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: May 2021 [EN/UK]
Attachments
UNHCR update on displacement-related legislation
Adopted Legislation
Bringing Ukraine’s criminal legislation in line with international humanitarian and international criminal laws
Amendments to the procedures for crossing the line of contact and the administrative boundary with Crimea
Draft legislation
Exemptions from liability for entering/exiting GCA through unauthorized Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs)
Cancellation of the free economic zone “Crimea”
Other developments
Supreme Court’s interpretation of the birth/death registration procedure
Subventions to local budgets
Annual Diya summit
Summer preparatory courses for graduates from NGCA/Crimea