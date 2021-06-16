Ukraine

Ukraine Legislative Update: May 2021 [EN/UK]

UNHCR update on displacement-related legislation

Adopted Legislation

  • Bringing Ukraine’s criminal legislation in line with international humanitarian and international criminal laws

  • Amendments to the procedures for crossing the line of contact and the administrative boundary with Crimea

Draft legislation

  • Exemptions from liability for entering/exiting GCA through unauthorized Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs)

  • Cancellation of the free economic zone “Crimea”

Other developments

  • Supreme Court’s interpretation of the birth/death registration procedure

  • Subventions to local budgets

  • Annual Diya summit

  • Summer preparatory courses for graduates from NGCA/Crimea

