01 Jul 2019

Ukraine Legislative Update: May 2019 [EN/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (389.67 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (496.06 KB)Ukrainian version

Adopted Legislation

  • Subventions to local budgets under the Emergency Credit Program to Restoration of Ukraine

  • Non-recognition of Russian passports issued to residents of the non-government controlled areas (NGCA)

  • Presidential Order on additional measures for supporting parentage and childhood  Change of administrative subordination of Gladosovo village

  • Processing and protecting personal data in the course of verification and monitoring of social benefits

  • Extending the ATO-related benefits to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)

Draft Legislation

  • Amendments to labour legislation on foreigners and stateless persons

  • Validity of book-shaped Ukrainian identity document (internal passport)

  • Measures on ensuring right to health care

  • Protection of critical infrastructure

Other developments

  • NGO Shadow Report on Ukraine’s compliance with International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)

  • Projects on protection of conflict-affected population supported by the Swiss Government

  • No need to submit documents confirming the factual place of residence during temporary change of voting address

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.