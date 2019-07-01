Ukraine Legislative Update: May 2019 [EN/UK]
Adopted Legislation
Subventions to local budgets under the Emergency Credit Program to Restoration of Ukraine
Non-recognition of Russian passports issued to residents of the non-government controlled areas (NGCA)
Presidential Order on additional measures for supporting parentage and childhood Change of administrative subordination of Gladosovo village
Processing and protecting personal data in the course of verification and monitoring of social benefits
Extending the ATO-related benefits to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)
Draft Legislation
Amendments to labour legislation on foreigners and stateless persons
Validity of book-shaped Ukrainian identity document (internal passport)
Measures on ensuring right to health care
Protection of critical infrastructure
Other developments
NGO Shadow Report on Ukraine’s compliance with International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)
Projects on protection of conflict-affected population supported by the Swiss Government
No need to submit documents confirming the factual place of residence during temporary change of voting address