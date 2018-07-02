02 Jul 2018

Ukraine Legislative Update: May 2018 [EN/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (448.17 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (483.42 KB)Ukrainian version

Adopted Legislation

  • Amendments related to transfer of individual e-pension files and renewal of social payments

  • Amendments related to housing subsidies

Draft Legislation

  • Amendments to the Law on social housing stock

  • Law on the legal status of the missing persons

  • Amendments to laws on court fees exemptions and disposal of immovable property located in Crimea

  • Amendments to laws on registration of birth, death and marriage occurred in the “temporarily occupied territories” (or TOT)

  • Amendments to by-laws aimed at unifying usage of conflict-related terminology

Other important developments

  • The decision of the Supreme Court of Ukraine in L. Melnikova v. Pension Fund department in the Bakhmut case (“Model case”)

