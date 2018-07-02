Ukraine Legislative Update: May 2018 [EN/UK]
Adopted Legislation
Amendments related to transfer of individual e-pension files and renewal of social payments
Amendments related to housing subsidies
Draft Legislation
Amendments to the Law on social housing stock
Law on the legal status of the missing persons
Amendments to laws on court fees exemptions and disposal of immovable property located in Crimea
Amendments to laws on registration of birth, death and marriage occurred in the “temporarily occupied territories” (or TOT)
Amendments to by-laws aimed at unifying usage of conflict-related terminology
Other important developments
- The decision of the Supreme Court of Ukraine in L. Melnikova v. Pension Fund department in the Bakhmut case (“Model case”)