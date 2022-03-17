Ukraine Legislative Update: March 2022

Background

In October 2014, the law on rights and freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was adopted. It introduced the status of an internally displaced person into Ukrainian law, fully in line with the definition used in the UN Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement1 . In November 2014, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution 509 on IDP registration according to which IDP status is confirmed through an IDP certificate. The certificate is issued by social protection departments in hosting communities. Another Cabinet of Ministers Resolution # 505 introduced a financial entitlement for IDPs, called “targeted assistance to IDPs to cover certain housing expenses including utilities”. The assistance was not time bound and could be prolonged every six months. At a later stage, the government adopted Regulation 1085-r with the list of settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblast which were considered to be outside of Government control. Allocation of the assistance is possible only to people who fled one of settlements mentioned in this Regulation. To prevent duplications and ensure that collection of information on IDPs is centralized, the Unified IDP Registry was established and is maintained by the Ministry of Social Policy. So, in February 2022, Ukraine is a country with the well-developed and functioning IDP registration system where authorities have knowledge and skills on how to use it.

Registration of IDPs after 24 February 2022

Shocked by the Russian offensive, the Government has concentrated its efforts on defense. There were no instructions to the local social protection departments on the course of actions with regard to IDPs. Moreover, the overwhelming number of displaced individuals has resulted in a situation where local authorities are concentrating on assisting people arriving from eastern, northern and southern oblasts. In order to be able to respond to rapidly emerging needs, local authorities have started their own registration with only pen and paper. In parallel, the Ministry of Social Policy began considering the introduction of a new “status” of a “temporary relocated person”. Thanks to advocacy within the government (Ministry of Reintegration, Ministry of Digitalization) and following UNHCR intervention, through a letter to the Ministry of Social Policy and multiple authorities, including Office of the Ombudsperson, on 13 March the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution concerning IDP registration after the launch of the ongoing military offensive.