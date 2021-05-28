Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: March 2021 [EN/UK]
Attachments
Draft legislation
▪ Foreigners and stateless persons affected by political persecution
▪ Amendments to the Budget Code on taxation in oblasts adjacent to the Russian Federation
▪ Restitution and compensation for movable and immovable property damaged/destroyed as a result of hostilities
▪ Amendments to the Law on temporary measures for the ATO period
▪ Draft legal framework on critical infrastructure
▪ State policy on addressing consequences of the Russian Federation military aggression against state sovereignty of Ukraine
▪ Lack of funds as a reason for non-execution of court decisions
Adopted Legislation
▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
▪ Access of residents of Crimea to courts in Kherson oblast
▪ Action Plan to the National Strategy on execution of court decisions by state authorities and institutions