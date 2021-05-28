Ukraine Legislative Update: March 2021 [EN/UK]

Draft legislation

▪ Foreigners and stateless persons affected by political persecution

▪ Amendments to the Budget Code on taxation in oblasts adjacent to the Russian Federation

▪ Restitution and compensation for movable and immovable property damaged/destroyed as a result of hostilities

▪ Amendments to the Law on temporary measures for the ATO period

▪ Draft legal framework on critical infrastructure

▪ State policy on addressing consequences of the Russian Federation military aggression against state sovereignty of Ukraine

▪ Lack of funds as a reason for non-execution of court decisions

Adopted Legislation

▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

▪ Access of residents of Crimea to courts in Kherson oblast

▪ Action Plan to the National Strategy on execution of court decisions by state authorities and institutions