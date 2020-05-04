Ukraine Legislative Update: March 2020 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

In March 2020, the Ukrainian government adopted a set of legal measures to prevent the further expansion of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) throughout its territory. A first set of restrictive quarantine measures was adopted on 11 March, with Resolution #2111 that ordered temporary closure of schools, kindergarten and cinemas until 3 April. This was followed by the closure of inter-city and inter-oblast public transport (bus, railroad, and air) and limiting the city public transport capacity to 10 persons per vehicle (bus, tram or trolleybus) by Resolution #215 of 16 March2 . On 20 March, in Resolution # 2423 , the Government specified a list of duties that shall be provided by the centres for the provision of administrative services (TSNAPs) during the quarantine regime, including the issuance of national Ukrainian passports in the form of ID cards, the replacement of a photo in the book-shaped passport of persons aged 25 and 45, the replacement of stolen or lost driving licenses, registration of birth and death. The quarantine measures were prolonged until 24 April by Resolution #239 adopted on 25 March4 . Moreover, on 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution #2415 , which imposes a so called “self-isolation regime” for those who were in contact with persons infected with COVID-19 or who returned from abroad. A regime of “isolation” was introduced for those who breach “self-isolation”. The “self-isolation” regime means staying at home for 14 days, while for those who returned from abroad “isolation” refers to staying in observation sites in order to be identified by the Kyiv city state administration and oblast administrations.

Freedom of movement restrictions

On 13 March the National Security and Defence Council adopted the decision6 to enforce a temporary closure of checkpoints at the Ukrainian border. Foreigners and stateless persons are temporarily prohibited to enter Ukraine (apart for those with residence permits, for diplomatic and consular staff, staff7 of international organizations and workers of humanitarian missions). These restrictions were mirrored in the Government Regulation #290-p 8 of 16 March.