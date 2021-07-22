Ukraine Legislative Update: June 2021 [EN/UK]

UNHCR update on displacement-related legislation

Adopted Legislation

Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

In June, the Government of Ukraine gradually lifted the restrictions adopted in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. On 2 June, the Government adopted its Resolution #5831 introducing amendments to Resolution #12362 of 9 December 2020 on quarantine and other restrictive measures3 for preventing the further spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine. As in the past, foreigners and stateless persons are not allowed to enter Ukraine without insurance covering COVID-19 related treatment and observation and one supporting medical document. However, the list of such documents has been expanded and now includes (i) a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, (ii) an express test for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours before crossing Ukrainian state border or (iii) a document proving full vaccination against COVID-194 issued or translated into English (“document on full vaccination”). Any document from this list will allow foreigners and stateless persons to cross the Ukrainian state border. As before, this is not applicable to individuals permanently residing in Ukraine, refugees and those in need of complementary protection, staff of international and humanitarian missions accredited in Ukraine and their family members, military instructors from NATO Member States and Partnership for Peace. Ukrainian citizens who have a negative PCR test or express test for COVID-19 undertaken 72 hours before crossing Ukrainian state border or who have document on full vaccination shall not undergo self-isolation. The Government also lifted restrictions for public events (indoor and outdoor) if all participants and organizers have negative express tests for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours before the event or have documents proving full vaccination.