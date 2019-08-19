Ukraine Legislative Update: June 2019 [EN/UK]
Adopted Legislation
- Electoral Code - Subventions to local budgets
- Creation of temporary housing stock for IDPs
- Compensation for destroyed housing in conflict area
- National Strategy on integrated border management
Other developments
- Cabinet of Ministers Working Group on restoring bridge near ECCP “Stanytsya Luhanska”
- Prolongation “I have a right” campaign until 2022
- Presidential Order on access to e-services for individuals and legal entities