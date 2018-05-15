15 May 2018

Ukraine Legislative Update: January - April 2018 [EN/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (548.92 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (612.9 KB)Ukrainian version

Adopted Legislation Draft Legislation

  • The end of the “Anti-Terrorist Operation” (“ATO”) and launch of the “Joint Forces Operation” (“JFO”)
  • Strengthening the protection of conflict-affected children
  • Subsidized housing for IDPs who participated in the “ATO”

Draft Legislation

  • Extension of the housing rights of IDP students
  • Amendments to the Law on Citizenship
  • Parliamentary resolutions on protection of conflict-affected children, IDPs, and persons living near the line of contact
  • Order on the coordination of activities relating to the prevention and combat of gender-based and domestic violence
  • Action plan on the well-being of older people (including IDPs)

Other important developments

  • Hearings in the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee (PACE)
  • PACE resolutions relating to the situation in Ukraine

