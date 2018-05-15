Ukraine Legislative Update: January - April 2018 [EN/UK]
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 30 Apr 2018 — View Original
Adopted Legislation Draft Legislation
- The end of the “Anti-Terrorist Operation” (“ATO”) and launch of the “Joint Forces Operation” (“JFO”)
- Strengthening the protection of conflict-affected children
- Subsidized housing for IDPs who participated in the “ATO”
Draft Legislation
- Extension of the housing rights of IDP students
- Amendments to the Law on Citizenship
- Parliamentary resolutions on protection of conflict-affected children, IDPs, and persons living near the line of contact
- Order on the coordination of activities relating to the prevention and combat of gender-based and domestic violence
- Action plan on the well-being of older people (including IDPs)
Other important developments
- Hearings in the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee (PACE)
- PACE resolutions relating to the situation in Ukraine