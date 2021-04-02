Ukraine

Ukraine Legislative Update: February 2021 [EN/UK]

Draft legislation

  • Amendments to the legal framework on the Ombudsperson
  • Draft law on de-occupation
  • Amendments to the legal framework on free legal aid
  • Introducing the crime of collaborationism into the Ukrainian legal framework

Adopted Legislation

  • Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
  • National web platform for centers providing administrative services TsNAPs)
  • State social assistance to persons with disabilities since childhood and children with disabilities
  • Pension Fund budget for 2021
  • Expanding the use of eMalyatko to NGCA and Crimea residents
  • Facilitating the freedom of movement through the line of contact in the east of Ukraine and the administrative boundary with Crimea

