Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: February 2021 [EN/UK]
Attachments
Draft legislation
- Amendments to the legal framework on the Ombudsperson
- Draft law on de-occupation
- Amendments to the legal framework on free legal aid
- Introducing the crime of collaborationism into the Ukrainian legal framework
Adopted Legislation
- Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
- National web platform for centers providing administrative services TsNAPs)
- State social assistance to persons with disabilities since childhood and children with disabilities
- Pension Fund budget for 2021
- Expanding the use of eMalyatko to NGCA and Crimea residents
- Facilitating the freedom of movement through the line of contact in the east of Ukraine and the administrative boundary with Crimea