Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: February 2020 [EN/UK]
Adopted Legislation
▪ Amendments to the Order on crossing the line of contact
▪ Increased average housing rent price
▪ Free meals for IDP children
Other developments
▪ Accession to the Protocol II to the Hague Convention on Protection of Cultural Property
▪ Pensions to conflict-affected population
Draft Legislation
▪ Amendments to the Law on temporary measures for the ATO period
▪ Establishing a National Agency of Ukraine to address the consequences of the Russian Federation armed aggression
▪ Exemption of payment of tourist fees for IDPs residing in some collective centres
▪ Extension of the list of banks that can disburse payments to IDPs