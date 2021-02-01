Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine Legislative Update: December 2020 [EN/UK]
Attachments
Adopted Legislation
▪ Ratification of the agreement on financial cooperation to fund housing solutions for IDPs
▪ Adoption of the State budget for 2021
▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
▪ Prolongation of the validity of the Law on the special selfgovernment regime in Donetsk and Luhansk NGCA
▪ Accessing temporary housing stock for IDPs
▪ Maintenance of Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs) in the line of contact in the east of Ukraine and the administrative boundary with Crimea
Draft legislation
▪ Amendments to the Law on IDPs
▪ Amendments to the Law on missing persons
Other developments
▪ Increased funding for IDP housing solutions
▪ Concept for economic development of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts