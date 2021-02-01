Ukraine Legislative Update: December 2020 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

▪ Ratification of the agreement on financial cooperation to fund housing solutions for IDPs

▪ Adoption of the State budget for 2021

▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

▪ Prolongation of the validity of the Law on the special selfgovernment regime in Donetsk and Luhansk NGCA

▪ Accessing temporary housing stock for IDPs

▪ Maintenance of Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs) in the line of contact in the east of Ukraine and the administrative boundary with Crimea

Draft legislation

▪ Amendments to the Law on IDPs

▪ Amendments to the Law on missing persons

Other developments

▪ Increased funding for IDP housing solutions

▪ Concept for economic development of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts