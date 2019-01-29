29 Jan 2019

Ukraine Legislative Update: December 2018 [EN/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (498.68 KB)

Adopted Legislation

  • Suspension of the Ukraine-Russian Federation Friendship Treaty

  • Law on the adjacent zone of Ukraine

  • Law on mine action in Ukraine

  • State targeted program on support to ATO and JFO participants

  • Subvention to the local budgets in the East

  • Reallocation of the Ministry of Social Policy budget costs

  • Creation of the Inter-agency Commission on preparing the consolidated claim to the Russian Federation (in line with the Law 22681)

  • Crimea informational reintegration strategy

  • Adoption of the State Budget for 2019

Draft Legislation

  • Bringing Ukraine’s criminal legislation in line with international humanitarian and international criminal law

  • Temporary housing for IDPs

Other important developments

  • UN General Assembly Resolutions on Crimea

  • Supreme Court decision regarding the discriminatory nature of verification procedures under Government Resolutions #365 and #637

