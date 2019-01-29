Ukraine Legislative Update: December 2018 [EN/UK]
Adopted Legislation
Suspension of the Ukraine-Russian Federation Friendship Treaty
Law on the adjacent zone of Ukraine
Law on mine action in Ukraine
State targeted program on support to ATO and JFO participants
Subvention to the local budgets in the East
Reallocation of the Ministry of Social Policy budget costs
Creation of the Inter-agency Commission on preparing the consolidated claim to the Russian Federation (in line with the Law 22681)
Crimea informational reintegration strategy
Adoption of the State Budget for 2019
Draft Legislation
Bringing Ukraine’s criminal legislation in line with international humanitarian and international criminal law
Temporary housing for IDPs
Other important developments
UN General Assembly Resolutions on Crimea
Supreme Court decision regarding the discriminatory nature of verification procedures under Government Resolutions #365 and #637