Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: August 2020 [EN/UK]
Adopted Legislation
- Freedom of movement during the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
Draft Legislation
- Enhancing administrative liability for domestic and gender-based violence
- Draft law on book-shaped passports for Ukrainian citizens
Other developments
- Subventions to local budgets
- Non-holding of local elections in amalgamated territorial communities of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts
- Kyiv municipal affordable housing program
