Ukraine

Ukraine Legislative Update: August 2020 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

  • Freedom of movement during the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

Draft Legislation

  • Enhancing administrative liability for domestic and gender-based violence
  • Draft law on book-shaped passports for Ukrainian citizens

Other developments

  • Subventions to local budgets
  • Non-holding of local elections in amalgamated territorial communities of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts
  • Kyiv municipal affordable housing program

