Ukraine Legislative Update: April 2021 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

▪ Introducing e-passports (national and for traveling abroad)

▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

▪ Supporting reintegration of youth from NGCA/Crimea

▪ Ratification of the agreement on financial cooperation to find housing solutions for IDPs

Draft legislation

▪ Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences on entering/exiting GCA during limited functionality of Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs)