Ukraine
Ukraine Legislative Update: April 2021 [EN/UK]
Attachments
Adopted Legislation
▪ Introducing e-passports (national and for traveling abroad)
▪ Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine
▪ Supporting reintegration of youth from NGCA/Crimea
▪ Ratification of the agreement on financial cooperation to find housing solutions for IDPs
Draft legislation
▪ Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences on entering/exiting GCA during limited functionality of Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs)