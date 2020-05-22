Ukraine Legislative Update: April 2020 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

Legal response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

In April 2020, Ukraine adopted additional legal measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In comparison to those adopted in March, these measures are more restrictive, aimed at minimizing social contacts. The measures related to isolation are primarily applicable to individuals suspected to be infected with COVID-19 or who have been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, as well as those who returned from abroad or from the non-governmental controlled areas (NGCA) of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts or Crimea. Some measures were further specified in the relevant Government Resolutions and are described below.

Additional restrictive measures On 2 April the Cabinet of Ministers adopted its Resolution #2551 introducing additional restrictive measures to be in force until 11 May2 . The Resolution prohibited:

presence in public places (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, post offices) without a facial mask (handmade included) or a respirator;

visiting parks, leisure areas, forests except for walking pets (by one person) and business need;

attending sport areas and children playgrounds,

attending educational facilities and - conducting any mass events except when necessary for the functioning of the state and local authorities. In such case all participants should wear face masks.

Maximum two persons can walk together except for cases justified by business needs and children accompaniment. Children under 14 cannot be outside without an accompanying adult. Cafes, restaurants, leisure centres, gyms remain closed. Supermarkets and food shops, gas stations, pharmacies and stores selling IT equipment and gadgets (phones, smartphones, laptops) continue working with prevention measures in place (such as respiratory etiquette, handwashing and sanitizing, as well as physical distancing). The number of persons allowed to enter shops depends on the surface with max. 1 person per 10 meters.

Freedom of movement

The Resolution #255 requires people to carry an ID (passport or driving license) at all times when outside. Public transport is closed for all except health care workers and those supporting core state services, utility supply, transport and critical infrastructure. To enter public transport, people should wear a mask and demonstrate a special ticket confirming their right to use public transport during the quarantine period. Private and corporate vehicles are allowed to move freely. Metro in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro remains closed until further notice. The Ministry for Transport may allow internal railway connection on special occasions. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the State Border Guard Service may allow international railway trip shall the need arise.

On 24 April the Government adopted two technical Regulations on entering/exiting government-controlled area (GCA) of Ukraine. By its Regulation #439-p, the Government prolonged until 11 May the temporary limitations to crossing Ukraine’s international border. The Regulation #440-p 4 prolonged the same limitations for the same period with regard to the administrative border with Crimea with the exceptions being allowed “on humanitarian grounds” (e.g. family unity, death of a close relative, health issues etc.)5 . Crossing the line of contact (LoC) in the east remains closed6 .