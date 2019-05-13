Ukraine Legislative Update: April 2019 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

 Law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian as the official language

 Amendments to the Law on mine action in Ukraine

 Ratification of the frame agreement between Ukraine and France on water supply to Mariupol

 Amendments to the Order on financial support to persons illegally deprived of their liberty in NGCA/TOT and their families

 Creation of the Commission on missing persons

Draft Legislation

 Pilot exchange of housing remaining in NGCA

 Exemption of IDPs from a tourist fee

Other developments

 2018 Annual Report of the Ombudsperson

 Supreme Court decision on documents issued in NGCA