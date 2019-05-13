Ukraine Legislative Update: April 2019 [EN/UK]
Adopted Legislation
Law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian as the official language
Amendments to the Law on mine action in Ukraine
Ratification of the frame agreement between Ukraine and France on water supply to Mariupol
Amendments to the Order on financial support to persons illegally deprived of their liberty in NGCA/TOT and their families
Creation of the Commission on missing persons
Draft Legislation
Pilot exchange of housing remaining in NGCA
Exemption of IDPs from a tourist fee
Other developments
2018 Annual Report of the Ombudsperson
Supreme Court decision on documents issued in NGCA