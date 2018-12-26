Ukraine: Legal Alert, November-December 2018 [EN/RU/UK]

1. Martial Law Update

Background: On 26 November 2018, Ukrainian Parliament ratified Presidential Decree No. 393/2018 Promulgating Martial Law in 10 out of 24 regions of Ukraine for a 30-day period. DRC issued a Supplementary Legal Alert elaborating features of the Martial Law, which can be viewed using this link . The following are major updates on Martial Law as of 24 December.

On Extension

As previously reported, the Martial Law will expire on 26 December 2018 unless extended. An extension will require the same processes to be followed that were used for the initial promulgation of the Martial Law, i.e., adoption of a special decree by the President, followed by ratification of the decree by the Parliament

On Government Administration

As elaborated in the Supplementary Legal Alert, the law allows state administrations and local governments either to be replaced by military administrations, or to be operated under their existing set-up with the addition of defence councils. To date, the government has only availed of the defence council option. Defence councils advise the respective government units on the local security needs and mobilisation capabilities

On Mobilisation

There was no report on mobilization. However, the first reserve force of the military units (personnel aged under 40 who were previously deployed on military services - mostly 'ATO' veterans) went through additional trainings spanning from 1 day to 20 days and warranting a 3,000-5,000 UAH compensation, depending on their positions

In Elections

No election can be held under the Martial Law regime. However, assuming that Martial Law will not be extended, the Parliament has passed Resolution No. 2631 scheduling the Presidential election on 31 March 2019. Accordingly, the campaign for the President is set to commence on 31 December 2018. As for the local elections in the united territorial communities,' which were supposed to take place on 23 December 2018, they are now postponed until the expiration of the Martial Law

On Movement of Foreigners

It is reported that the government has put a restriction on men with Russian citizenship aged between 16 to 60 from entering Ukraine except for the following persons: - persons traveling for a humanitarian purpose

- persons with residence permits

- persons holding diplomatic status

- person attending funerals

News reports and statistics, however, suggest a lenient enforcement of the restriction. The President has also directed to tighten requirements on residential registration for Russian citizens entering Ukraine

On Humanitarian Access

Non-Ukrainian nationals are barred from entering or leaving Crimea except for foreign journalists, staff of humanitarian and human rights organisations, and 'others' who obtained a special permission issued by the State Migration Service. Non-nationals who were legally present in Crimea previously are allowed to leave the peninsula

Non-Ukrainian nationals are barred from crossing the contact line between the GCA and NGCA except for staff members of UN agencies, the OSCE, and ICRC. Non-nationals intending to cross the contact line on humanitarian purposes can obtain permission by justifying the visit purposes 1 United Territorial Communities (UTC) is a form of local governance in Ukraine. Under the UTC villages, towns, and cities unite to consider economic and social issues jointly