05 Jul 2018

Ukraine: Legal Alert, June 2018 [EN/RU/UK]

Report
from Government of the United Kingdom, Danish Refugee Council, European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Danish Demining Group, US Agency for International Development, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.31 MB)Russian version
preview
Download PDF (1.31 MB)Ukrainian version

1. Draft Order on Entry/Exit Regime and Movement of Goods to/from the NGCA is Proposed for Public Discussion

On 8 June 2818 the Ministry of Defence has posted a message on its official website proposing public discussion on 8 Draft CMU Resolution on entry and exit regime and movement of goods to/from the NGCA. The Resolution represents one of the series of by-laws required for the execution of the Law of Ukraine No. 2268 'On Safeguarding State Sovereignty'.

Except for certain changes, the Draft has mainly incorporated provisions of two previous legal instruments, i.e. the 'Temporary Order of Movement of Individuals Through the Contact Line' and the Cabinet Resolution 'On Adoption of Order of Movement of Goods to/from the 'ATO' Area'.

The most significant change introduced by the Draft relates to movement of goods. Currently only those items which are prescribed in the MinTOT Order No. 385 are allowed to be transported to/from humanitarian-logistical centres and through the contact line. The Draft proposes to change the philosophy:

The humanitarian community had been advocating for this change for long. The change in the rule, however, is limited only with regards to individual's property. With regards to entrepreneurs and legal entities, it is still forbidden to transport goods to/from the NGCA - except for:

  • food and medicines for humanitarian purposes

  • items necessary for industrial or infrastructural needs - which must be listed and measured through a joint decision of the MinTOT and the Ministry of Economic Development

