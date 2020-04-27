Ukraine: #leavenoonebehind | COVID-19 and people in detention [EN/UK]

#leavenoonebehind

The response to the emergency situation that Ukraine and the whole world are facing now with the COVID-19 pandemic must be grounded in the principles of public trust, transparency, respect and empathy for the most vulnerable. From the beginning, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine have been monitoring the human rights impact of the crisis.

While the pandemic affects all of us in different ways, some people can be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Mission launched a #leavenoonebehind campaign and will be issuing videos with observations and guidance on addressing the concerns of the most vulnerable groups and ensuring that we leave no one behind.

COVID-19 and people in detention Detained persons are especially vulnerable in times of pandemic. If COVID-19 reaches detention facilities, it would be very difficult to contain. 3 key measures are needed to protect people in detention: reduce overcrowding in detention facilities; provide detainees and penitentiary staff with equipment and instructions on personal protection and ensure the following of instructions; ensure protection against ill treatment or torture, access to adequate healthcare and information regarding the risks related to COVID-19.

Watch our video for more detailed information.

WHO guidance on Preparedness, prevention and control of COVID-19 in prisons and other places of detention.

For more information or interviews, please contact: Tanya Tesliuchenko at +380503868069 or e-mail consultant.tesliuchenko@ohchr.org