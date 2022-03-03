Ukraine Latest (3 Mar 2022)

UPDATE - March 3rd

Fighting continues across Ukraine, with reports that multiple cities have come under intense shelling. Damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure are impeding people’s access to water, food, healthcare and other basic services.

There have been at least 752 civilian casualties, according to UNOHCHR, although it is believed that real figures are considerably higher.

According to the UNHCR, more than 870,000 people have crossed the Ukrainian border in the past week, mostly women and children. At least 100,000 people are internally displaced, meaning they have had to flee their homes, but are unable to make the journey to the border, although these figures have not yet been confirmed

In parts of eastern Ukraine, the people fleeing conflict are trying to escape through one of the most mine-contaminated regions in the world, risking death and injury as they flee.

Caritas Ukraine emergency response

Caritas Ukraine and its local partner, Caritas Spes, are currently supporting internally displaced people with food, clothing and psychological support. So far, an estimated 2,000 internally displaced people, mostly women and children, have received emergency accommodation, food and medicine.

As air raids continue to rain bombs over residential areas, Caritas Ukraine has been setting up refuge shelters with food and medicine. In Lviv and Zakarpattia Oblast, emergency accommodation has been set up, with capacity to house 2,500 women and children.

Caritas Ukraine and its partners are also providing food for refugees at border crossings, supporting more than 1,000 people every day.

Other Caritas agencies in Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania are responding to the flow of refugees over the border. Caritas Australia will also pledge financial support towards these agencies in the coming days.