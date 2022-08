Overview: The scale-up of Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) is currently the preferred response modality to cover basic needs of affected populations wherever operationally feasible across Ukraine. The multi-sectoral response seeks to use multi-purpose cash to address the basic humanitarian needs of affected people in a holistic manner.

