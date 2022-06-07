Ukraine: Journalists’ Solidarity Centers provided assistance to almost 200 media workers

The Journalists’ Solidarity Centers, which the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, with the support of the International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ) opened in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi, were visited by 196 journalists during 50 days of their work. Most of them represent regional media (78% of appeals) and regions such as Donetsk region, including Mariupol, Kherson region, Kyiv region, and Kyiv.

Among the most actual needs of journalists are financial support, the need for safety equipment and first aid kits, the need to purchase or rent technical equipment, job search, or a place to work. There are also requests for training and education.

The Journalists’ Solidarity Centers respond to requests from the media workers and provide the necessary support. Thus, 67 journalists received safety equipment and first aid kits, 64 media workers received financial support, and 46 journalists were provided with technical equipment.

The Centers also help with job search and provide the opportunity to work in the office with access to technical equipment and the Internet.

Thanks to the support of the Centers, three media resumed their work. Some colleagues were also provided with clothes, household items, food, etc.

Sergiy Tomilenko, President of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, said: "With the support of the International and European Federation of Journalists, we managed to open the Journalists’ Solidarity Centers. The centers have office space with workplaces where journalists can communicate and work. Activists of the Union moderate their work, help colleagues who relocated to these regions, solve urgent problems and provide help to them. We invite journalists who have been forced to leave dangerous regions to contact our centers. Because it is not only an opportunity to receive financial or humanitarian aid, it is also communication with colleagues and establishing contacts. We make every effort to ensure that every journalist stays in the profession".

He also emphasized that the Centers have already held several training events, in particular, trainings on medical care, round tables, and meetings in a professional circle.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary, said: "International solidarity with journalists working under bombardment in Ukraine is crucial to continue to inform the world about the devastating consequences of the Russian invasion. Journalists are at the forefront of exposing the real consequences for humanity of this war in Ukraine. The IFJ is proud to have the opportunity to work with the NUJU to create these vital centres to ensure practical solidarity with journalists."

For more information, please contact IFJ on +32 2 235 22 16