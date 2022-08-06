Ukraine: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - June 2022

ABOUT

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Ukraine, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Ukraine Cash Working Group (CWG) in March 2022. The initiative is guided by the CWG Task Team 4 on Monitoring (CWG TT4), led by ACTED and REACH and supported by the CWG members.

Marketplaces across Ukraine are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and other market indicators through retailer and customer interviews. In addition to the interviews, REACH conducts online price monitoring across the country. This factsheet presents an overview of prices for key foods and non-food items (NFIs) in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the JMMI Basket, which consists of 20 core food and hygiene items.

KEY FINDINGS

Vehicle fuel was reported to be fully available by only 9% of customers across the country, while 63% of customers reported limited availability

Increase of JMMI basket price seems to have spread from East and South to North and West

Price of wheat seems to be stabilizing as negotiations to resume exports advance

Availability of food and hygiene items is rising, but supply chains are less reliable with more vendors depending on a single supplier

Reported inflation continued to rise, particularly for food items which increased by 17% when compared to February 2022