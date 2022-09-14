Ukraine: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - July 2022

ABOUT

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Ukraine, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Ukraine Cash Working Group (CWG) in March 2022. The initiative is guided by the CWG Task Team 4 on Monitoring (CWG TT4), led by ACTED and REACH and supported by the CWG members.

Marketplaces across Ukraine are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and other market indicators through retailer and customer interviews. In addition to the interviews, REACH conducts online price monitoring across the country. This factsheet presents an overview of prices for key foods and non-food items (NFIs) in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the JMMI Basket, which consists of 20 core food and hygiene items.

KEY FINDINGS

Vehicle fuel is again widely available, with 49% of customers interviewed reporting full availability and 25% limited availability. As a consequence, the government has proposed to reintroduce taxes on petrol and diesel.

Fuel prices saw a decrease in July but remain high.

Food and hygiene items in the country saw a balanced price increase of 7% and 8%, respectively.

Regional differences in prices persist with the full JMMI basket being 20% more expensive in the North than in the West.

On July 21, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) devaluated the hryvnia causing concerns of an even higher inflation rate in the months to come.