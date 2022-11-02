Ukraine: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - August 2022

ABOUT

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Ukraine, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Ukraine Cash Working Group (CWG) in March 2022. The initiative is guided by the CWG Task Team 4 on Monitoring (CWG TT4), led by ACTED and REACH and supported by the CWG members.

Marketplaces across Ukraine are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and other market indicators through retailer and customer interviews. In addition to the interviews, REACH conducts online price monitoring across the country. This factsheet presents an overview of prices for key foods and non-food items (NFIs) in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the JMMI Basket, which consists of 20 core food and hygiene items.

KEY FINDINGS

Vehicle fuel availability is improving, with 64% of customers interviewed reporting full availability and 9% limited availability. Fuel prices saw a decrease in August but remain high.

Regional prices for food items are homogenous compared to July for all regional excluding Kyiv, where the prices were higher.

This year’s wheat harvest is 40% lower than at the same time last year, mainly due to smaller harvested areas, while yields are only 12% lower than last year.

Preparations for the winter period are underway. The availability of heating fuel has increased to a high degree compared to the previous months. This is accompanied by an increase in the level of awareness of the availability of warm clothing.

August demonstrated a high degree of increase in the vulnerability of stores in terms of food supply