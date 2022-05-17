Ukraine: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - April 2022

Methodology and context

Since 24 February 2022, the escalation of military clashes across Ukraine has prompted an immediate mass displacement and humanitarian crisis. Given the prominence of multi-purpose cash as a modality for assistance, market monitoring is key to ensure humanitarian intervention is effective, sustainable and does not harm local economic systems. Due to the conflict’s sudden expansion to areas of Ukraine that were previously unaffected, there is a lack of available market data. The Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) seeks to fill this information gap by providing useful and timely data on price trends and market functionality indicators.

The JMMI is conducted in partnership with the Ukraine Cash Working Group (CWG). Data collection is a joint, partner-led exercise carried out by participating CWG members across the country using two harmonised questionnaires. The methodology centres on quantitative, structured interviews with purposively sampled retail market traders who act as individual key informants for their respective markets, with supplementary quantitative Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) taking place with customers. Data is collected in monthly cycles. This factsheet contains findings of data collection conducted between 08 April - 20 April. Data collection was conducted in-person, with partners having a possibilty to switch to remote data collection in case the security situation required so. A total of 612 interviews were conducted: 278 with retailers, and 334 with customers.