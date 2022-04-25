Ukraine Internal Displacement Report: General Population Survey, Round 3, 17 April 2022

Starting on 24 February 2022 the war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis across all of the country’s sub regional divisions (oblasts). Between 11 April and 17 April the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted the third round of a rapid representative assessment of the general population in Ukraine to gather insights into internal displacement and mobility flows, and to assess local needs. This general population survey serves as a preliminary source to identify areas with high humanitarian needs and to inform the targeting of response aiming to assist the war affected population. The geographical scope of the assessment covers the entire territory of Ukraine, all five macro regions ( East, North, Centre, South, and the city of Kyiv), with the exception of the Crimean peninsula. The general population survey was constructed through a random-digit-dial (RDD) approach, and 2,000 unique and anonymous respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed using the computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI) method. The estimates rely on the UNFPA population data for Ukraine, agreed upon as the common population baseline by the humanitarian community. Those currently outside Ukraine were not interviewed. For further notes on method and limitations, including IOM’s definition of internally displaced persons used for the purpose of this assessment, see page 11.