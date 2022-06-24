Ukraine: Integrating Gender Equality in Humanitarian Needs Assessments - WASH Cluster 2022

Humanitarian crises impact access to clean water and adequate hygiene and sanitation facilities by women, girls, men and boys in different ways. Gender analysis and gender and age data disaggregation in humanitarian needs assessment seeks to identify differentiated needs, risks, vulnerabilities, and capacities of those who require humanitarian assistance in order to better inform strategic and operational humanitarian programming and funding and ensure that a gender transformative approach is embedded in the Ukrainian response.

In terms of WASH, recent analysis such as the Rapid Gender Analysis, highlight how inconsistent access to adequate WASH services, including menstrual health and hygiene, is disproportionately affecting women and girls. The lack of sex-segregated and well-lit toilets in shelters is creating unsafe conditions for displaced women and girls, which can increase the risk of sexual harassment and other forms of sexual violence against women and girls in public spaces. Access to menstrual hygiene products is widely a challenge, either due to affordability, or where cash is distributed, products are difficult to find for purchase. In bomb shelters, the lack of menstrual hygiene and incontinence materials is compounded by poor hygiene conditions and lack of water. Disruptions to water supply is having significant impacts on women and girls' ability to ensure adequate hygiene, including MHM.

Many bomb shelters reportedly do not have an internal water supply, settlements have no or irregular water supply, and in rural areas, there are reports of affected populations collecting water from streams and lakes, leading to contamination of food and hygiene concerns. Where water supply is limited, women and girls' hygiene issues are especially acute, as they are forced to compromise water use for hygiene purposes in favour of water for drinking.