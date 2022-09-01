Ukraine: Infrastructure and Facilities Damage Analysis Summary Northern districts of Kharkiv, February-May (July) 2022 (v.1)

Since the start of the Russian invasion on the 24 February 2022, Kharkiv City, the second largest city of Ukraine, located just 40 km off the Russian border, has suffered numerous damages to facilities and infrastructure, with the northern districts of Saltiviskyi, Kyivskyi, and Shevchenkivkyi being the most affected.

To support the humanitarian response, IMPACT Initiatives has conducted an Infrastructure and facilities damage analysis to estimate the degree of damage to essential services in northern Kharkiv. The analysis is based on recent highresolution satellite imagery (acquired on 22 May, 2022) and data obtained from the Karta Ruynuvan ("Map of Destructions", open source damage monitoring project) (reflective of the situation as of 23 July, 2022).

In total, 137 non-residential facilities were found to be damaged in Kyivskyi District, 54 in Shevchenkivskyi District and 36 in Saltivskyi District. It should be noted that only 23 of the identified facilities, all of which were located in Saltivskyi District, were found through using satellite imagery. The other 13 detected damaged structures are derived from the Karta Ruynuvan. This highlights the main limitation of using satellite imagery to estimate damage extent; the ability to discern damaged infrastructure from satellite imagery strongly depends on the type of damage (i.e., it is only possible to detect damage that is visible from above, such as damage to roofs and exterior walls), as well as the temporal availability of such data.

Most of the detected damaged infrastructure in Saltivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi Districts consists of grocery shops, pharmacies, and other small facilities rather than larger objects such as schools or hospitals. In Kyivskyi, on the other hand, analysis indicates that 22 educational facilities (of 86 in total in District) were damaged.