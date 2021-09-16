Ukraine IFRC Operational Mid-Year Report, 1 January 2021 – 31 June 2021 (MAAUA002)

CORE QUESTIONS

Q1: Overall Performance:

Context

During the reporting period, the governments throughout the globe, including the Government of Ukraine, continued to deal with the effects and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Ukraine, two lockdowns were introduced in 2021: in January and in March-early May. This undeniably affected the planned work of the IFRC and the URCS, with certain activities having to be postponed (such as organising the National General Assembly to adopt essential strategic documents and managerial decisions for the URCS future operations). Moreover, donors’ attention and eagerness to fund activities aimed to deal with the consequences of COVID-19 meant a that their focus shifted from providing funding which was necessary and planned for certain essential activities in the areas of climate and environmental crisis, evolving crises disasters, growing gaps in health and well-being etc. of the Operational Plan for 2021, making it challenging to implement those activities. Last but not the least, Ukraine continues to go through economic hardships which resulted from earlier introduced COVID-19 restrictions which were required to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 among the population. Unfortunately, due to the lack of trust in the medical institutions and vaccines, the level of full cycle COVID-19 vaccination remains low in Ukraine – 1.7% of the population (around 766,000 persons as of 1 July 2021), which makes the population vulnerable to the expected future waves of the disease spread in autumn 2021. Fortunately, during the summer 2021, the number of newly infected persons remained rather low (up to 1,000 daily cases), which made it possible for the government to define all regions of Ukraine as “green zones”.