Ukraine: ICRC registers hundreds of prisoners of war from Azovstal plant [EN/RU]

Geneva (ICRC) – A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has registered hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) this week from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

The ICRC started on Tuesday, 17 May to register combatants leaving the Azovstal plant, including the wounded, at the request of the parties. The operation continued Wednesday and was still ongoing Thursday. The ICRC is not transporting POWs to the places where they are held.

The registration process that the ICRC facilitated involves the individual filling out a form with personal details like name, date of birth and closest relative. This information allows the ICRC to track those who have been captured and help them keep in touch with their families.

In accordance with the mandate given to the ICRC by States under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the ICRC must have immediate access to all POWs in all places where they are held. The ICRC must be allowed to interview prisoners of war without witnesses, and the duration and frequency of these visits should not be unduly restricted. Whenever circumstances permit, each party to the conflict must take all possible measures to search for and collect the dead.

The ICRC maintains a confidential dialogue with the parties to the conflict on their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Note to editors and producers:

Established in 1863, the ICRC operates worldwide, helping people affected by conflict and armed violence and promoting the laws that protect victims of war. A neutral, independent and impartial organization, its mandate stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. it is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and works in more than 100 countries. The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014 with a team of over 600 staff members. Working closely with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and our Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners, we are increasing our response to the vast and growing humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

For more information please contact:

Mirella Hodeib (Arabic, English, French), ICRC Kyiv, + 380 952628422

mhodeib@icrc.org,

Jason Straziuso (English, French), ICRC Kyiv,+ 41 79 949 3512

jstraziuso@icrc.org,

Galina Balzamova (Russian, English) ICRC Moscow, +7 903 545 35 34

gbalzamova@icrc.org

Florian Seriex (French, English), ICRC Geneva, +41 79 574 06 36

fseriex@icrc.org

Matthew Morris (English), ICRC London, +44 7753 809471

mmorris@icrc.org

Frédéric Joli (French), ICRC Paris , +33 6 20 49 46 30

fjoli@icrc.org

Elizabeth Shaw (English), ICRC Washington DC, +1 202 361 1566

eshaw@icrc.org