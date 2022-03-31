Ukraine: ICRC preparing to facilitate safe passage of civilians from Mariupol

Our teams are traveling right now with pre-positioned relief items and medical supplies to be ready to facilitate the safe passage of civilians out of Mariupol.

For logistics and security reasons, we'll be ready to lead the safe passage operation tomorrow, Friday, provided all the parties agree to the exact terms, including the route, the start time, and the duration.

It's desperately important that this operation takes place. The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it.

