Ukraine: ICRC facilitates the safe passage of over 300 civilians from Mariupol area in a new operation

Geneva (ICRC) – Over 300 civilians arrived in Zaporizhzhia on 4 May from Mariupol and surrounding areas following a new safe passage operation coordinated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the parties to the conflict, and the United Nations.

We are relieved that more lives have been spared," said Pascal Hundt, ICRC's head of delegation in Ukraine. "We welcome the renewed efforts of the parties with regards to safe passage operations. They remain crucial and urgent in light of the immense suffering of the civilians.

On Tuesday, several dozen civilians left the Azovstal plant area in Mariupol and reached Zaporizhzha during a five-day safe passage operation.