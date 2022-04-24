Ukraine: ICRC calls for immediate and unimpeded access to Mariupol to facilitate safe passage of civilians and wounded

Geneva (ICRC) – The ICRC is deeply alarmed by the situation in Mariupol, where the population is in dire need of assistance. Immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access is urgently required to allow for the voluntary safe passage of thousands of civilians and hundreds of wounded out of the city, including from the Azovstal plant area.

Since the end of February, the ICRC has been working day in and day out to reach civilians in need, in Mariupol and other cities where civilians are trapped. It has repeatedly called for the voluntary safe passage of civilians out of these areas and for impartial humanitarian relief to be allowed in, urging for respect for the principle of humanity and international humanitarian law.

Each day, each hour that passes has a terrible human cost.

As a neutral and impartial intermediary, the ICRC stands ready to help the parties to the conflict agree practical and workable arrangements to ensure the voluntary evacuation of those in need. Teams are in place to facilitate safe passage operations as soon as such agreement is reached and security guarantees are provided.

