Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - September 2021 (As of 30 September 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

In September, the security situation remained volatile, with an average of 250 ceasefire violations recorded daily1 and the number of civilian casualties reaching pre-ceasefire levels. For the first time, Luhansk oblast accounted for almost half (40 per cent) of all security incidents recorded in eastern Ukraine, compared with the usual 20 per cent observed over the past 12 months. Furthermore, the epidemiological situation significantly deteriorated across the country, with almost a fourfold increase in the number of cases month-over-month (from 34,000 in August to 130,000 in September), prompting the introduction of “yellow-zone” restrictions countrywide.