Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot: October 2021 (As of 31 October 2021) [EN/UK/RU]

The security situation in eastern Ukraine deteriorated in October, with a spike in hostilities and damage to civilian infrastructure reported, indicating the increased fragility of the July 2020 ceasefire. On 13 October, the detention of a member of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) representing the entities in control of the non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of Luhanska oblast negatively impacted the overall security situation on both sides of the “contact line” due to limitations imposed on the access and freedom of movement of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), preventing it from effective monitoring of the ceasefire. Following the incident, the increased use of heavy weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles has been reported. The limitations temporarily imposed on the operation of the OSCE SMM are feared could lead to a further escalation.