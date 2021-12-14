Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot: October 2021 (As of 30 November 2021) [EN/UK/RU]

In November, the security situation in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts became increasingly volatile, with a rising number of security incidents, more frequent hostilities within the disengagement zones, and a military build-up reported in the Russian Federation along the border with Ukraine. These developments have led to growing concern about a possible escalation of hostilities that could worsen the already protracted humanitarian crisis. On 30 November, the humanitarian community launched the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), seeking US$190 million to assist 1.8 million people in 2022.