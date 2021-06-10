Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - May 2021 (As of 31 May 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

The security situation in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts remained volatile during May, with a 17 per cent rise in heavy weapon use compared with April. The Government of Ukraine extended adaptive quarantine until 1 August, following the improvement of the COVID-19 situation across the country. The national number of new cases dropped almost fourfold (to 100,000 from 360,000 in April). The appointment of heads of Civil-Military Administrations (CMAs) remains outstanding in five CMAs in Donetska oblast. The UN and its humanitarian partners have initiated activities to strengthen the capacity of CMAs in both oblasts.