Ukraine

Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - May 2021 (As of 31 May 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

The security situation in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts remained volatile during May, with a 17 per cent rise in heavy weapon use compared with April. The Government of Ukraine extended adaptive quarantine until 1 August, following the improvement of the COVID-19 situation across the country. The national number of new cases dropped almost fourfold (to 100,000 from 360,000 in April). The appointment of heads of Civil-Military Administrations (CMAs) remains outstanding in five CMAs in Donetska oblast. The UN and its humanitarian partners have initiated activities to strengthen the capacity of CMAs in both oblasts.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
