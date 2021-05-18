Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - March 2021 (As of 30 April 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

Despite hints of de-escalation of political tensions, the security situation in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts remained volatile during April. The number of security incidents almost reached pre-ceasefire levels, heavy weapons were used more frequently and the number of civilian casualties increased from 5 cases recorded by OHCHR in March to 17 cases in April. Intense shelling near Yasynuvata (Donetska oblast), on 6 April, damaged electricity lines powering a key water pumping station that supplies water to 1.1 million people on both sides of the “contact line”, temporarily stopping all pumps and putting civilian workers in mortal danger. Since mid-2016, critical water and sanitation facilities located near the “contact line” have been affected by almost 450 separate security incidents.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

COVID-19 vulnerability remains high in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts due to the high transmission rates and limited hospital capacity, particularly in terms of supportive oxygen therapy. While the growth rate in the number of COVID-19 cases nationally slowed to doubling in four months, it doubled in only a month in the Government-controlled areas (GCA) of eastern Ukraine, where 21,000 new cases reported in April compared to 11,000 in March. Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of oxygen-supplied beds was higher at 51 and 45 per cent in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, respectively, compared to the national average (44.8 per cent). Vaccination hesitancy was reported to be high as almost half of the population in GCA reported that they were not likely to get vaccinated, compared to 40 per cent nationally.

By the end of April, fewer than 50,000 people in GCA of Luhanska and Donetska oblasts – out of the estimated 2.6 million – have received the first vaccine dose, with Luhanska oblast (GCA) having the lowest vaccination rate in Ukraine.

In non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA), the vaccination campaign with Sputnik-V vaccine has reportedly been expanded to the rest of the adult population after initially prioritizing members of armed groups.

Over 200,000 people living in frontline communities in GCA continue to suffer from limited access to essential services and local markets due to insecurity, protracted absence of public transport network, lack of employment opportunities and other cumulative effects of the conflict.

The gaps in access to services, e.g., medical, banking and postal services (essential for the payment of pensions and social grants) were reported to be more pronounced in the settlements with small populations. Some of these concerns have been exacerbated by the effects of the ongoing decentralization reforms and long delays in setting up Civil-Military Administrations (CMAs).5 The humanitarian community is seeking ways to address the protracted disruption of critical services in these communities, particularly during the COVID-19 upsurge, prioritising the re-establishment of affordable transportation services to link residents of isolated settlements with basic services.