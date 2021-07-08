Ukraine

Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - June 2021 (As of 30 June 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

In June, the level of conflict hostilities in eastern Ukraine dropped
for the first time in 2021. The number of security incidents recorded was below 450, as opposed to a monthly average of 540 previously. However, shelling was reported near a kindergarten in Marinka (Donetska oblast, GCA), prompting the evacuation of dozens of children to the bomb shelter.

While no casualties were reported, such an incident is a stark reminder of the fatal risks conflict-affected people are exposed to on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rate has declined since May, which is distinctive for the summer period.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

