Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - June 2021 (As of 30 June 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

In June, the level of conflict hostilities in eastern Ukraine dropped

for the first time in 2021. The number of security incidents recorded was below 450, as opposed to a monthly average of 540 previously. However, shelling was reported near a kindergarten in Marinka (Donetska oblast, GCA), prompting the evacuation of dozens of children to the bomb shelter.

While no casualties were reported, such an incident is a stark reminder of the fatal risks conflict-affected people are exposed to on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rate has declined since May, which is distinctive for the summer period.