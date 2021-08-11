Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - July 2021 (As of 31 July 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

During the year since the ceasefire came into effect on 27 July 2020, there was a 32 per cent decrease in the number of security incidents compared with the preceding twelve months. Security incidents have been on the rise during the last week of July, particularly within disengagement areas in Luhanska oblast. With the worsening security situation and an anticipated upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the humanitarian needs of the affected population remain insufficiently addressed, with the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) significantly underfunded (at 26 per cent).