Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (January-March 2020)

Entering its 7th year, the conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to take civilian lives and produce significant humanitarian needs. The political situation and the conflict remain dynamic, requiring an ongoing adjustment of the response to the humanitarian needs. At the beginning of this year, the humanitarian community requested US$158 million to reach 2 million in need of humanitarian assistance and protection services. As of the end of March 2020, the HRP was being revised to include additional requirements to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

The first two months of 2020 have seen a number of notable developments that had an impact on the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine:

The Government of Ukraine underwent political reshuffle with 13 new Ministers assuming positions of their predecessors.

The new ‘Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced People’ was established to be headed by the new Vice Prime Minister Mr. Oleksii Reznikov, who previously represented Ukraine in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group.

A flare-up of hostilities in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts was observed during 18-23 February, which resulted in multiple damages to residential buildings, gas pipes, water infrastructure, and power lines, leaving some 10,000 residents in the nearby settlements without electricity supply.

An unusually high number of incidents affecting water treatment infrastructure have been observed in February-March. Wastewater treatment plants have been affected by ten conflict-related security incidents between January and March 2020, more than the total number of incidents recorded in 2019.

Measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 were introduced, resulting in the closure of all entry/exit crossing points across the 'contact line'. All civilian movement across the 'contact line' has been prohibited, with some exceptional crossings for humanitarian reasons. With the closure of the ‘contact line’, more than 300,000 pensioners residing in NGCA are no longer able to receive their pension income.